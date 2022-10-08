Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,238,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.97. 3,029,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,766. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $287.04 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.