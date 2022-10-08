Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 575,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,201,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

