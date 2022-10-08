Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4,561.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Affirm by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

