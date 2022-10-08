AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought Stock Performance

Shares of AGIL stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AgileThought has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

Insider Activity

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,009.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgileThought by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.