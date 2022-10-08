Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.30.
