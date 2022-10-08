Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
