Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 5.7 %

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.40. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.