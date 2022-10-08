Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $235.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $195.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 906,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

