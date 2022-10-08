Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Insider Purchases £12,887.82 in Stock

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 19,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £12,887.82 ($15,572.52).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

LON:AIRE opened at GBX 72.73 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.55 million and a P/E ratio of 454.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.86. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.05).

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

See Also

