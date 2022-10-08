Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Alto Ingredients makes up 2.8% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Alto Ingredients worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 316,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,631,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 316,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 774,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

ALTO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 1,234,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,916. The firm has a market cap of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.



