Amazy Move Token Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (AMT)

Amazy Move Token (AMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Amazy Move Token token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amazy Move Token has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $92,176.00 worth of Amazy Move Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amazy Move Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amazy Move Token Profile

Amazy Move Token was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Amazy Move Token’s official message board is medium.com/@amazy. The official website for Amazy Move Token is amazy.io. Amazy Move Token’s official Twitter account is @amazyio.

Amazy Move Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Amazy Move Token (AMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amazy Move Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Amazy Move Token is 0.36272044 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,034.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amazy.io.”

