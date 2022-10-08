AME Chain (AME) Reaches Market Cap of $411,070.27

AME Chain (AME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. AME Chain has a market cap of $411,070.27 and approximately $171,175.00 worth of AME Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AME Chain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One AME Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AME Chain Token Profile

AME Chain’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AME Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. AME Chain’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay. AME Chain’s official message board is medium.com/amepay. AME Chain’s official website is amechain.io.

Buying and Selling AME Chain

AME Chain (AME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AME Chain has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation.

