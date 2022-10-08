American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Shares Down 0.5%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 3,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

