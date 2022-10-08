American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Shares Down 0.5%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 3,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.