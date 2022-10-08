American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. 3,717,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

