American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for 3.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

