American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,332 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $44,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 866.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 10,355.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

