American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American International Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Commerce Bank grew its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

