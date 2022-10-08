American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

ARL opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $275.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

