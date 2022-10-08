Analysts Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target at $0.95

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNDSF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF opened at $0.77 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

