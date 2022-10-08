Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) PT at $27.22

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($45.41) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

