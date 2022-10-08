Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $206.54

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

