Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.5 %

QCOM stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.91. 8,618,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.