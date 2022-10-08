Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

PXD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.88. 3,038,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

