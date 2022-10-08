Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Davis Select Financial ETF comprises 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFNL traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 6,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,605. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

