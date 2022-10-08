Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,756. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

