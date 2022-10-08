Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after buying an additional 34,997 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 584,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58.

