Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Medtronic by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 401,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 93,911 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $82.42. 4,267,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

