Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.6 %

MNST stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

