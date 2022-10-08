Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.06. 769,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $152.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

