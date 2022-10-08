Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 157,884 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

CLOU stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,412. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

