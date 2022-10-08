Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.23. 1,424,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.73 and its 200 day moving average is $277.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.71 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.