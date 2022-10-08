AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.13 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James dropped their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ANGO traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 1,653,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.85 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 238,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

