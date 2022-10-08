Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.