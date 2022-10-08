Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,106 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 237.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 520,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 394,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.94 on Friday, reaching $216.45. 1,867,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,428. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average of $245.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

