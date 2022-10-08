Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. 14,150,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

