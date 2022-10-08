Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $12.93 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 538.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,518 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,266,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

