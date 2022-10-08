Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,843 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Kohl’s worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $27.03. 2,316,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

