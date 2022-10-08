Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BCPC. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Balchem

Balchem Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

