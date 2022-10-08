Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $7.58 Million in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 583,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 82,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

FGRO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. 79,794 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

