AnonToken Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AT)

AnonToken (AT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, AnonToken has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AnonToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. AnonToken has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $13,098.00 worth of AnonToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AnonToken Profile

AnonToken (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2022. AnonToken’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,000,000 tokens. AnonToken’s official website is anontoken.com. AnonToken’s official Twitter account is @anon_token.

AnonToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnonToken (AT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnonToken has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnonToken is 0.02924685 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,380.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anontoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnonToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnonToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnonToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

