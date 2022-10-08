Anonverse (ANON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,970.00

Anonverse (ANON) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Anonverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anonverse has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $28,970.00 worth of Anonverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anonverse has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Anonverse Profile

ANON is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2022. Anonverse’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,055,880,000 tokens. Anonverse’s official Twitter account is @anon_metaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anonverse is anonverse.space.

Anonverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonverse (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anonverse has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anonverse is 0.00002739 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $396.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anonverse.space/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anonverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anonverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anonverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

