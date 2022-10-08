ApolloX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $520,058.00 (APX)

ApolloX (APX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ApolloX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApolloX has a market cap of $13.63 million and $520,058.00 worth of ApolloX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApolloX has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ApolloX Token Profile

ApolloX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. ApolloX’s total supply is 4,012,999,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,721,235 tokens. The Reddit community for ApolloX is https://reddit.com/r/ApolloX_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ApolloX’s official website is www.apollox.finance/en. ApolloX’s official Twitter account is @apollox_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApolloX

According to CryptoCompare, “ApolloX (APX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ApolloX has a current supply of 4,012,999,583.7484465 with 409,918,916.0719788 in circulation. The last known price of ApolloX is 0.03397695 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $521,202.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apollox.finance/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApolloX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApolloX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApolloX using one of the exchanges listed above.

