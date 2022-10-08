Apricot Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.76 Million (APT)

Apricot Finance (APT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Apricot Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apricot Finance has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $50,472.00 worth of Apricot Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apricot Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apricot Finance Profile

Apricot Finance launched on May 9th, 2021. Apricot Finance’s total supply is 999,999,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,500,000 tokens. Apricot Finance’s official Twitter account is @apricotfinance. The official website for Apricot Finance is apricot.one. Apricot Finance’s official message board is apricotfinance.medium.com.

Apricot Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apricot Finance (APT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Apricot Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Apricot Finance is 0.00372977 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $60,469.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apricot.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apricot Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apricot Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apricot Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

