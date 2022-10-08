Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.79. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 99,886 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Aqua Metals Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.