Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.79. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 99,886 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

