ArbiSmart (RBIS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $211.50 Million

ArbiSmart (RBIS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. ArbiSmart has a market capitalization of $211.50 million and $324,522.00 worth of ArbiSmart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbiSmart token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArbiSmart has traded 98% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArbiSmart Profile

ArbiSmart’s genesis date was January 31st, 2019. ArbiSmart’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens. ArbiSmart’s official message board is arbismart.com/blog. ArbiSmart’s official Twitter account is @arbismart. The official website for ArbiSmart is arbismart.com.

Buying and Selling ArbiSmart

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbiSmart (RBIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArbiSmart has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ArbiSmart is 0.49548039 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $108,575.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbismart.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbiSmart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbiSmart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbiSmart using one of the exchanges listed above.

