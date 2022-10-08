Ariva Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (ARV)

Ariva (ARV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ariva has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ariva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ariva has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ariva token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ariva was first traded on May 25th, 2021. Ariva’s total supply is 93,640,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,553,169,190 tokens. The official website for Ariva is ariva.digital. The official message board for Ariva is medium.com/@arivacoin. The Reddit community for Ariva is https://reddit.com/r/arivacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ariva’s official Twitter account is @arivacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ariva (ARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ariva has a current supply of 93,640,000,000 with 72,553,169,190 in circulation. The last known price of Ariva is 0.00013411 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,582,813.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ariva.digital/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ariva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ariva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ariva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

