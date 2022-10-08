Ascential (LON:ASCL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 360 ($4.35).

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.17).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 191.10 ($2.31) on Wednesday. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 189.50 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 449.60 ($5.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The company has a market capitalization of £841.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

