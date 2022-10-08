ASH Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (ASH)

ASH (ASH) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASH has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $53,698.00 worth of ASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASH has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASH Token Profile

ASH’s genesis date was May 18th, 2021. ASH’s total supply is 2,379,822 tokens. ASH’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASH is burn.art.

ASH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASH (ASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASH has a current supply of 2,379,821.56010156 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ASH is 1.03757615 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,692.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burn.art/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

