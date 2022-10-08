ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $27.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.26. 1,412,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,900. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.37 and its 200-day moving average is $535.71.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

