Atlas Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.

Atlas has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Atlas Price Performance

ATCO opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth $107,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the first quarter worth $154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

